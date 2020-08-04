PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police have identified the man who died after being taken into custody by Phoenix officers. Police say the suspect is 28-year-old Ramon Timothy Lopez.
The incident happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in the Maryvale area on Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the scene after getting reports of a suspicious man looking into shopping center cars. When an officer arrived, the suspect, later identified as Lopez, ran across traffic lanes and into a liquor store. When the same officer attempted to take Lopez into custody inside the store, police say Lopez threw a beverage at the officer and ran outside.
Once outside, the officer was able to get Lopez on the ground and take him into custody.
Once in custody, Lopez tried to bite and kick officers, police said. He was eventually subdued and handcuffed. Due to his behavior, officers used a leg restraint to keep him from kicking. Lopez was eventually placed in the back seat of a police vehicle, and officers moved the car to a nearby parking lot for firefighters to evaluate.
In the parking lot, officers opened the door to speak with Lopez and noticed he was unresponsive. Lopez was removed from the vehicle and officers provided him water.
Fire personnel transported Lopez to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Right now, police are conducting a death investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident and saw the man running across traffic, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.