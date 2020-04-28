PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car that was attempting to turn from a private drive in West Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
Phoenix police say Jose Israel Franco Lopez, 69, was struck by a car in the area of 42nd Avenue and McDowell Road around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the driver was trying to turn onto McDowell Road from a private drive when Lopez was hit. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.