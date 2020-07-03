PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Phoenix are working to find the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix gas station early Friday morning.
It happened just after midnight near 19th and Southern avenues.
"Officers located an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound outside a gas station," Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said. Paramedics pronounced 19-year-old Carlos Garcia dead at the scene.
Few details were immediately available. Cox said detectives are working to piece together what happened and put together a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police (602)262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO