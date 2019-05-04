GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Glendale have identified the man who died overnight after being shot in a car.
Police spokeswoman, Officer Tiffany Ngalula, says Glendale resident Joshua Jose Miguel Juarez, 29, was found in the driver's seat of a grey sedan on Glendale Avenue near 66th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He had been shot and died from his injuries, says Ngalula.
Officers had been called out to the area after notification of a shooting from a Shot Spotter system.
Detectives working the incident have not found the shooter. This investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
When officers arrived they found a man shot. Ngalula says he has died from his injuries.
Glendale Avenue was closed between 63rd and 67th avenues, during the investigation but since reopened.
comments
Eyeballs and teeth in west PHX
More West Valley death. Filthy West Valley losers never stop failing.
To Serve and Protect Went Down to The Toilet
Wouldn't it make more sense to report a night when there WASN'T a shooting in Glendale?? That would seem to be more newsworthy these days...
This made me actually lol :)
