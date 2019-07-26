SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a man who died after being shot at a home in Surprise Friday evening.

Surprise Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Greg Welch, says Nicholas Sagasta, a resident of Surprise, was shot at a home located near Greenway and El Mirage roads shortly after 6:30 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

Welch says the incident began as Michael Jaso, a resident of Surprise, arrived at his home Friday evening with his wife and one of their children.

As they arrived, they saw an unfamiliar man in their yard, later identified as Sagasta.

As Jaso exited his car, Sagasta began an unexplained aggressive approach toward him, says Welch.

Jaso began backing up in an attempt to create some distance between himself and Sagasta, says Welch, but Mr. Sagasta continued his aggressive pursuit.

Welch says during this confrontation Jaso got a gun from his vehicle and repeatedly told Sagasta to stop his pursuit and to leave his property.

Sagasta did not yield to the warnings and continued his aggressive behavior and approach. As a result,Jaso discharged his firearm striking Sagasta multiple times.

Jaso stayed on scene. Welch says the investigation is ongoing.

 

(6) comments

ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Just thankful to live in a country where we have an unlimited supply of guns to help us resolve our petty disputes... God Bless the fuckedup USA!

Report Add Reply
themoj0
themoj0

Yep. And there aint sht you are going to be able to do about it. So wash the sand out of your vajayjay sweetiepie.

Report Add Reply
Honk Honkler
Honk Honkler

Would you feel better if his brains were bashed in with a rock?

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Honky/j0 - Hey, I'm on your side ladies! We need more guns!! Guns solve all problems. Why can't the stupid people understand that MORE guns are the answer to our problems???

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

Have patience with all the dumxsses, thieves n murderers, pervs, liars, n whatnots- its their matting season.[scared]

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

In the old west each had to have a gun. [scared]

Report Add Reply

