PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for several suspects after they allegedly forced their way into a west Phoenix home and killed a man early Thursday morning.
Detectives are investigating the homicide at the home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.
[WATCH: Father killed during overnight home invasion]
Police say multiple suspects forced their way into the home occupied by a husband, wife, two children and other adult family members around 1 a.m.
The husband, 30-year-old Luis G Esquivel Macias, was shot by the suspects after police say he confronted them.
Macias was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the suspects fled the scene. They are not sure if the suspects were in a vehicle or on foot.
No description of the suspects is currently available.
The investigation is ongoing.