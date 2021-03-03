PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon after police say his vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision in west Phoenix.
Officers responded to a crash near 89th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1 p.m. Police say 28-year-old Dylan Strong was driving east on Indian School Road when he crossed over into westbound lanes and collided with another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle then became involved in a secondary crash.
Strong was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later died. Police say impairment is not suspected with the other drivers.
Detectives are still investigating.