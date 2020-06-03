PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have released the name of the man who was electrocuted on power lines while trimming palm trees.

According to police, 28-year-old Crisostomo Hernandez-Aguilar was cutting some of the leaves around 9 a.m. on Monday in the area of 29th Street and Indian School Road. When firefighters arrived, he was still on fire so they put him out. Hernandez-Aguilar was about 30 feet above the ground and was still in his climbing equipment. Rescue crews safely removed the body.

A death investigation is still underway, but it appears that Hernandez-Aguilar died from electrocution.