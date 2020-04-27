CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police on Tuesday identified the man they say shot three officers in two separate incidents and started a house fire on Monday morning.
Police said the first shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. northeast of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
[MAP: 2020 Officer-involved shootings]
According to Chandler police, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a "suspicious" person. When one of the officers approached the 35-year-old suspect in the middle of the street, the man took off running, turning and firing three or four shots. The officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
According to court documents, police then saw a suspicious vehicle driving in the area with its lights off. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver who told them she knew Jimenez and that he was in a house nearby.
Police then went to the house in question and spoke to the residents who gave consent for officers to search the home. The residents left the house and officers went inside. That's when officers found Jimenez hiding in the bathroom.
Documents state Jimenez then began firing shots at the six officers who were inside the house. Two officers were hit by the gunfire. Chandler police said the those two injured officers were awake and alert when they were taken to the hospital.
“Had [they] not been wearing his body-worn body armor, it’s very likely that we would be talking about something very different today," said Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.
All six officers then evacuated the house and police and a SWAT team surrounded the house. Jimenez barricaded himself inside the house and ignored orders to come outside. Court documents state that after several hours, Jimenez intentionally started a fire inside the house. The home was engulfed in flames and was a total loss.
Jimenez was able to escape out the south side of the house to a nearby duplex.
“We just heard a really loud bang where our ears started ringing, and that’s when we checked outside and you could just see smoke. It sounded like an explosion," said Michellee Arce, who lives across the street from the house. She took video of the smoke and flames from her front video.
“We believe that with the cover of the smoke he was able to sneak to one apartment, or house south of here, which is an apartment complex. At that point our tactical units moved in," McClimans said.
Officers arrested Jimenez inside the duplex just south of the burning house. Police did not release Jimenez's name right away, but they did say they have a history with him.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, Jimenez was released from prison on April 25 of 2019 on aggravated assault, armed robbery and drug charges.
Documents state that officers had responded to a shooting call in the area just a few days earlier on April 24. The victim in that shooting told police that Jimenez was the shooter. Jimenez admitting to that shooting.
Arce says so many things happen here, that she's strangely kind of relieved that the house burned up.
“It’s the same house, always. Sometimes it’s drugs, sometimes it’s just someone in there," she said.
Jimenez was treated for exposure to the fire and smoke, and possibly for other heat-related symptoms (it was over 100 degrees Monday). A few of the SWAT officers also got medical attention because of the heat.
Documents state that in his interview with detectives Jimenez admitted to everything including being the person who shot the three officers and starting the fire at the house. Though Jimenez said he did not realize the first person he shot was a police officer.
All three officers have since been released from the hospital.