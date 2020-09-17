PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man reportedly armed with a knife died after being shot by a security guard in Phoenix Thursday morning.
Officers were called at approximately 10:00 a.m. to a homeless shelter near Central Avenue and Watkins Road after a report of a shooting involving a security guard.
Investigators say an armed security guard shot 37-year-old Shawn King, who was armed with a knife at the time. He died at the scene.
Investigators say witnesses statements indicate an element of self-defense. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.