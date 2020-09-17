Deadly shooting at Phoenix homeless shelter

Police say a man armed with a knife was shot and killed Thursday morning near Central Avenue and Watkins Road.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man reportedly armed with a knife died after being shot by a security guard in Phoenix Thursday morning. 

Security guard involved in deadly shooting

Phoenix police are investigating an incident involving a security guard they say shot shot an armed man Thursday morning, killing him.

Officers were called at approximately 10:00 a.m. to a homeless shelter near Central Avenue and Watkins Road after a report of a shooting involving a security guard.

Investigators say an armed security guard shot 37-year-old Shawn King, who was armed with a knife at the time. He died at the scene. 

Investigators say witnesses statements indicate an element of self-defense. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

 

