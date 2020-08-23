MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified a man killed in a collision involving a go-kart and BMW early Sunday morning in Mesa. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area Gilbert and Broadway roads.
Police say 28-year-old Jeremy Koenig was heading westbound in the go-cart in the curb lane on Broadway Road when he was hit from the back by the BMW that was driving in the same lane and direction, police say. Koenig died at the scene.
According to police, Koenig wasn't wearing any safety equipment like a helmet or eye protection. His go-kart also didn't have any light or flags to be visible on the roadway. Police say he was at fault in the crash. The driver of the BMW will not face any charges.