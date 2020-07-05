PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police responded to a house near 35th Place and Thomas Road around 2:00 a.m. after receiving a call about a fight.
The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Major McKenzie by police.
When police arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim with cuts from a knife. Firefighters pronounced him dead on the scene.
According to Phoenix Police's Public Information Sergeant, Mercedes Fortune, the officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect later identified as McKenzie while investigating.
They were able to locate McKenzie in the area. he had injuries consistent with a fight and had the weapon used to kill the victim on him.
Officers had probable cause to arrest McKenzie for second degree murder.
The victim has not yet been identified.