Mesa shooting at food truck event

Yarger says "Crystal" was working at one of the food trucks when she was hit.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Wednesday released the names of the seven people who were shot in a Mesa parking lot Friday night. Four of them are children.

  • Roselyn Ramirez, 9
  • Edgar Duran, 16
  • Citlaly Duran, 6
  • Sebastian Duran, 1
  • Chrystal Madrid, 31
  • Sally Holderbach, 22
  • Mario Torres, 31
1-year-old boy killed in shooting at Mesa food truck event
Family grieves loss of baby, who was among 7 shot at Mesa food truck event, $20,000 reward offered
Loved ones mourn after 1-year-old boy killed in gunfire at Mesa food truck event

Sebastian was sitting next to his mom and playing on her cell phone when he was shot in the head. He died of his injuries. Two of his siblings are recovering.

“My family was just having dinner when out of nowhere they heard gun shots. Someone was shooting,” Gerardo Duran told Arizona's Family reporter Monica Garcia Monday.

The shooter is still out there.

Irene Mahoney of the Mesa Police Department said she did not have any updates on the investigation but that detectives "continue to scour through leads and tips."

The shooting happened near Dobson and Guadalupe roads during a food truck event. According to police, a vehicle stopped in the roadway and somebody inside opened fire, shooting into the crowd of people. Investigators described that vehicle as a small, box-type SUV that is silver or white. 

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

The food truck Sabor A Mi has launched a GoFundMe to help the shooting victims and their families

Support grows for survivors of deadly Mesa shooting as investigators search for suspect
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you