MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Wednesday released the names of the seven people who were shot in a Mesa parking lot Friday night. Four of them are children.
- Roselyn Ramirez, 9
- Edgar Duran, 16
- Citlaly Duran, 6
- Sebastian Duran, 1
- Chrystal Madrid, 31
- Sally Holderbach, 22
- Mario Torres, 31
Sebastian was sitting next to his mom and playing on her cell phone when he was shot in the head. He died of his injuries. Two of his siblings are recovering.
“My family was just having dinner when out of nowhere they heard gun shots. Someone was shooting,” Gerardo Duran told Arizona's Family reporter Monica Garcia Monday.
The shooter is still out there.
Irene Mahoney of the Mesa Police Department said she did not have any updates on the investigation but that detectives "continue to scour through leads and tips."
The shooting happened near Dobson and Guadalupe roads during a food truck event. According to police, a vehicle stopped in the roadway and somebody inside opened fire, shooting into the crowd of people. Investigators described that vehicle as a small, box-type SUV that is silver or white.
There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.
The food truck Sabor A Mi has launched a GoFundMe to help the shooting victims and their families