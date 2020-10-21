MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Wednesday released the names of the seven people who were shot in a Mesa parking lot Friday night. Four of them are children.
- Roselyn Ramirez, 9
- Edgar Duran, 16
- Citlaly Duran, 6
- Sebastian Duran, 1
- Chrystal Madrid, 31
- Sally Holderbach, 22
- Mario Torres, 31
Sebastian was sitting next to his mom and playing on her cell phone when he was shot in the head. He died of his injuries. Two of his siblings are recovering.
“My family was just having dinner when out of nowhere they heard gun shots. Someone was shooting,” Gerardo Duran told Arizona's Family reporter Monica Garcia Monday.
The shooter is still out there.
Irene Mahoney of the Mesa Police Department said she did not have any updates on the investigation but that detectives "continue to scour through leads and tips."
The shooting happened near Dobson and Guadalupe roads during a food truck event. According to police, a vehicle stopped in the roadway and somebody inside opened fire, shooting into the crowd of people. Investigators described that vehicle as a small, box-type SUV that is silver or white.
There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.
The food truck Sabor A Mi has launched a GoFundMe to help the shooting victims and their families.
Another person hurt during the shooting, Sally Holderbach, said she and her boyfriend were waiting for food when they heard the gunshots. Holderbach was hit in the foot by shrapnel.
"It was probably one of the worst moments of my life not knowing if it was going to be the last time I was ever going to see my boyfriend, or I just kept thinking of my family," said Holderbach. "As we were running toward our car, that's when I heard stinging in my foot that I had gotten shot."
The couple hid, and said officers arrived at the scene quickly.
"I hopped over to one of the officers, and I grabbed his arm a little bit," said Holderbach. "I was just really shaken up and just crying, and blood was dripping from my foot."
Then, she saw the moment that will haunt her forever.
"I saw the baby that was being carried away, which the image has been stuck in my head just replaying over and over again," said Holderbach.
A GoFundMe Page has also been set up to help cover medical expenses for Holderbach. If you would like to help, click here.