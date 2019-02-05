GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are looking for a driver who took off from the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.
Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 45-year-old Juana Hernandez-Diaz.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
According to police, witnesses saw Hernandez-Diaz walking across Missouri Avenue at 71st Avenue; she was in the marked crosswalk.
Police say a small blue sedan hit her, but the driver did not stop. The car was last seen heading west on Missouri Avenue.
Witnesses tried to help Hernandez-Diaz until paramedics arrived. She later died at the hospital.
Police say the car that hit her "should have damage to the front end from the impact."
There is no description of the driver and police do not know if impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
If you know anything about what happened, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
