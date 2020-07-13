PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say the 24-year-old woman who fired a gun at officers last week is out of the hospital and has been booked on a half-dozen charges. The Phoenix Police Department on Monday identified the woman as Jovanna Kelsey McCreary.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call outside the Premier Inns motel near 27th and Peoria avenues early the morning of Wednesday, July 8. A person had called 911 after kicking his roommate out because she “was becoming ‘crazy.’” The caller said he saw McCreary shoot a gun outside.
When officers arrived on the scene and started talking to McCreary, she told them she did not have a gun, Thompson said. “While speaking to the woman, it was discovered she had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest and what were believed to be illegal drugs in her bag. As the officers attempted to detain her, she struggled to get away and pulled out a handgun from her waist area.”
Thompson said McCreary fired one round during the struggle, “narrowly missing the officers.” He said she still had the gun in her hand when she pulled away. That’s when two officers fire at her. McCreary was in critical but stable condition when she was taken to the hospital. She’s now being held at Maricopa County’s Fourth Avenue Jail on three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of resisting arrest, drug possession and weapons misconduct.
One of the officers involved with the shooting is a 58-year-old man who has 29 years with the Phoenix Police Department. The other is a 36-year-old man with 14 years on the force.