PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead in a house fire Saturday morning.
The woman was identified as 64-year-old Maria Corona.
The incident took place at a home near the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway Road shortly before 8 a.m.
According to Phoenix fire officials, a woman was found dead inside the home.
Neighbors first called in to report the flames.
When firefighters arrived a man was outside saying he thought Corona was still inside.
Corona lived at the home.
"The adult female was trapped inside. she was not able to get out," said Phoenix fire Capt. Danny Gile.
It's not known yet what caused the fire.
