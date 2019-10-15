TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police have identified a woman whose body was found in a neighborhood lake.
Police say Jing-Li Morley was 49 years old.
Just after noon on Tuesday, police and fire crews responded to a possible drowning call in a residential area near McClintock Drive Baseline Road.
When crews arrived, they found Morley's body in a small lake in the area.
Police say foul play does not appear to be a factor in her death.
An official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.