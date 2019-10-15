Body found in Tempe lake

The woman's body was found in a lake in a residential area near McClintock Drive Baseline Road.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police have identified a woman whose body was found in a neighborhood lake.

Police say Jing-Li Morley was 49 years old.

Just after noon on Tuesday, police and fire crews responded to a possible drowning call in a residential area near McClintock Drive Baseline Road.

When crews arrived, they found Morley's body in a small lake in the area.

Police say foul play does not appear to be a factor in her death.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

 

