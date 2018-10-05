PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the four women arrested Thursday afternoon in a protest outside Sen. Jeff Flake's Phoenix office.
Police say they are Julie Golding, 47, Natacha Chavez, 33, Ladawn Stuben, 40, and Brianna Westbrook, 33.
All four were booked on one count of criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Many women's advocacy groups are calling on Sen. Jeff Flake to not back Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Sen. Flake's office.
"This nomination is a clear threat to our democracy," said one protester.
"I'm tired of begging men to do the right thing," said another.
About half a dozen women at the protest dressed up in costumes from the TV series "The Handmaid's Tale."
The floor-length red gowns and white bonnets resembled the dress of the "handmaids," who in the television show are forced into sexual servitude under the totalitarian government that has taken over part of the United States. Their reproductive rights are stripped completely away.
One sign read "Never Kavanaugh, Never Gilead," referencing the fictitious location of the show. Another sign said "Believe survivors."
Other protesters held signs urging Democrats to get out and vote.
Our cameras were there as the four protesters were detained, cuffed and led away to police cars.
Phoenix police released the following statement:
"At approximately 12:30 p.m., a group of demonstrators sat down outside the doors leading from the offices to the courtyard. The property owners asked the demonstrators to leave their property, which was not part of Senator Flake's office, but they refused to leave. Phoenix police officers repeatedly told the people to leave or they would be arrested for trespassing. They refused to leave and four of the individuals indicated their intention was to be arrested. Subsequently, four adult females were arrested without incident.
The four individuals arrested are being processed and will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor crime.
Many Democrats say they oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation because of his previous decisions on abortion and health care as a U.S. Court of Appeals judge.
Although he has vowed to uphold the Constitution and be impartial, many fear Kavanaugh, in this lifelong position, could tilt the American legal system to the right for an entire generation.
If confirmed, Kavanaugh would replace Kennedy, who as a frequent swing vote on the bench often sided with liberal justices on issues like affirmative action, LGBT rights and abortion.
No m'am, you trying to stop the process to appoint said judge and to coerce politicians is a clear threat to our democracy.
If women would show a little confidence and an ability to handle their own problems, they wouldn't find themselves in this perceived position... Quit whining and make smarter choices.
