PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department has released the name of the teen who was shot and killed at a motel on Sunday morning.
Police identifed her on Monday as Fiasia Perry, according to police.
The 18-year-old died at the hospital.
She and five others were shot near 24th and Van Buren streets around 11:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect and another man arrived at the motel and got into a verbal fight with a group of people. Gunshots were then exchanged between both groups of people, police said.
Four victims were taken to nearby hospitals with various injuries, police said. One victim was treated at the scene and another victim arrived at the hospital a short time later.
The names of the other victims were not released. Police only said the victims were a 41-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.
Officers said they are still looking for the man who was with the suspect at the shooting.
An investigation is underway.
