SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old El Mirage man in connection with a shooting that left two men dead in Surprise early Thursday morning.
The Surprise Police Department identified him as Chasten Fairris, and say he is facing two counts of of first-degree murder.
Officers responded to a neighborhood near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue around 3:40 a.m.
[VIDEO: 2 people dead after reported shooting in Surprise]
Surprise police spokesman Timothy Klarkowski said when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from traumatic injuries.
One man was located in the roadway and another man was found inside of a vehicle.
Klarkowski said the man in the vehicle, later identified as 29-year-old Robert De La Isla of El Mirage, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man in the roadway, 26-year-old Joseph Hutchinson of Surprise, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
While police were on the scene, the Surprise Police Department received a call from somebody who lives about two blocks away reporting a man banging on his door.
That man was later confirmed to be Fairris, police said. The caller told police Fairris "appeared to have a gunshot wound to his arm...," according to the Surprise Police Department.
The resident reportedly said Fairris asked him to call the fire department but not the police.
Fairris was taken to the hospital.
As detectives continued their investigation, they learned that Fairris and Hutchinson had planned to invite De La Isla to a home in Surprise with the intent of robbing him.
Police took Fairris into custody as soon as he was released from the hospital. He has since been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police said Fairris has not told them what led up to the shooting, nor is it clear how he knew Hutchinson and De La Isla.
(4) comments
Surprise will be the next Maryvale. It's already happening, and at a very fast pace. This is what happens when California refugees move into your state.
I agree! Mexicans and white trailer trash!
The temperature made it cool outside at time. [pirate]
huh? Just Say No To Drugs!
