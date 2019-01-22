PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police on Tuesday released the name of the woman whose newborn baby girl was found dead at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix nearly a week ago.
Police booked Samantha Vivier, 22, on suspicion of unlawful disposal of human remains.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Newborn baby girl found dead at Amazon distribution center in Phoenix]
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Vivier claims she did not know she was pregnant.
The baby's body was discovered the night of Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in a restroom at the facility near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Phoenix police said the baby was full-term or near full-term and that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
When releasing the mother's name, Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the "baby was born on-site."
He also confirmed that Vivier is an Amazon employee.
"The death investigation remains ongoing through the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner," Lewis said.
The medical examiner will determine if the baby was alive when she was born.
Young ladies need to be educated as to what to do with unwanted babies instead of dumping them in dumpsters or garbage cans in restrooms! Most states will allow dropping off at a fire station. Hope her baby was born dead and not killed after birth.poor gal must have been really confused as to what to do!
Always use birth control. You can get it at Planned Parenthood now, before conservatives take it away. (White men know what's right for a lady.)
