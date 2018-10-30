HOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Target in Ahwatukee was evacuated and a man was arrested after police said he poured an unknown liquid on items in the store on Tuesday afternoon and police say he's done this before.
It happened at the department store on Ray Road and 48th Street just before 2 p.m.
Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old David C. Lohr, possibly has mental problems and poured the liquid all over items in the store.
Firefighters later determined the liquid was a combination of vinegar and hydrogen peroxide. It created a smoke cloud, which isn't poisonous but is an irritant, fire crews said.
No Target employees or shoppers were hurt.
The evacuation was just a precaution and the store is back to normal.
Police said the Lohr has done this at other Targets in the Valley, possibly contaminating frozen pizzas, ice cream and fresh beef, pork and chicken products.
According to Target, those locations are:
- Uptown Camelback (1625 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016)
- Arcadia Crossing (4515 E. Thomas Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018)
- Ahwatukee (4734 E. Ray Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044)
- Tempe (1818 E. Baseline Rd. Tempe, AZ 85283)
- Chandler West Santan (3425 W. Frye Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226)
- Scottsdale (9000 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250)
Target sent emailed the following statement:
"We deeply appreciate the support of the Arizona Attorney General’s office and Phoenix Police Department, who worked closely with Target’s security team to apprehend a suspect who attempted to tamper with select food products in several area Target stores.
Food safety is critically important to Target and we take seriously our responsibility to offer safe products to our guests. We took immediate steps once we learned that select food products may have been tampered with by outside contaminants. Although no illnesses have been reported to Target, we removed all potentially impacted products from local stores out of an abundance of caution for our guests. We also contacted law enforcement and provided them with information and security footage to assist with the investigation.
We’ve consulted with federal authorities and believe the risk to consumers is very low. There was potential tampering of frozen pizzas, ice cream and fresh beef, pork and chicken products at the following Target stores:
• Uptown Camelback (1625 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016)
• Arcadia Crossing (4515 E. Thomas Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018)
• Ahwatukee (4734 E. Ray Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044)
• Tempe (1818 E. Baseline Rd. Tempe, AZ 85283)
• Chandler West Santan (3425 W. Frye Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226)
• Scottsdale (9000 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250)
If guests suspect they have purchased any of the potentially impacted products, they should dispose of them and contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a refund. At this time, we don’t believe that other products or products purchased at any other Target stores are impacted."
(1) comment
Oh those pesky dreamers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.