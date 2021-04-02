PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.
The Phoenix Police Department identified the man Saturday morning at 50-year-old John Weeks.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a unknown trouble call in the area of 36th and Van Buren streets around 12:30 p.m. and found a man who was found unresponsive with a extensive injuries to his head. The man, later identified as Weeks, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is just beginning and officers are speaking with witnesses to learn more.