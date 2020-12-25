PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a west Phoenix street on Christmas morning.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department identified him on Saturday as 18-year-old Tyriel Cardiel.
Cox with said officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 6:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspect with a gun. When police arrived, they found Cardiel laying on the road with a gunshot wound. Cox said he was pronounced dead on scene.
"The suspect remains outstanding and is being described as an adult, male with a muscular build wearing all dark clothing," Cox said Saturday afternoon.
Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).