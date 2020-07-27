PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an elderly man was found dead inside a Phoenix home. Police say that the man's adult son barricaded himself inside and would not allow officers to come in.
This all started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, when officers were called to a home near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road to do a welfare check. Someone had reported a foul odor coming from the property.
Police learned that an elderly man, identified Tuesday as 68-year-old Raymond Delrio, lived there and was being cared for by his adult son. But when officers arrived, the son refused to let them inside, and police say he barricaded himself inside the residence.
The Phoenix police Special Assignments Unit (SAU) was called to to try to negotiate with the man. After hours of negotiation, police say the "SAU officers used tactics to make entry into the residence where they detained the adult son." Officers also located Delrio in the residence, but he was declared dead at the scene.
"The initial information does not lead investigators to believe the death is suspicious," police said Tuesday, also noting that the adult son was interviewed and released. Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said no arrests have been made.
It will be up to the Officer of the Medical Examiner to determine how and when Delrio died. Phoenix police say the investigation is ongoing.