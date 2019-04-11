PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 30-year-old Phoenix man has admitted killing his wife, two of his daughters, and the man he believed his wife was having an affair with. Police say he also shot and injured two other people.
Austin Smith faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
The violence happened at two separate crime scenes.
One of the scenes was a shooting that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police officers were in the area when they heard the shots being fired.
Phoenix police said when officers searched the home they found three victims.
Police say 46-year-old Ron Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. He's the man police say the suspect thought was having an affair with his wife.
Two other people were found shot and injured at that same scene. A 47-year-old woman was found in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was also found shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say a vehicle was seen leaving the crime scene, and that suspect Austin Smith was in the car.
The car was stopped a short distance away, near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, and Smith was taken into custody without incident.
But it soon became apparent that there could be another crime scene, after "officers developed information that led them to believe Austin Smith’s family might have been harmed by him."
It wasn't long before the second crime was discovered scene at the suspect's home near 71st Avenue and Camelback Road.
That is where Phoenix police responded to perform a welfare check. Officers found three people dead inside the home.
The victims include the suspect's 29-year-old wife, Dasia Patterson, and two of his daughters, 5-year-old Nasha Smith and 7-year-old Mayan Smith.
Dasia Patterson and Nasha Smith died from gunshot wounds, according to Phoenix police. Police say Mayan Smith died from blunt force trauma.
Police also found the couple's 3-year-old daughter hiding under the bed. She was not harmed.
After police took the suspect into custody, he admitted to shooting the six people.
According to police, the suspect said the reason he shot six people was "because in God’s eyes, it was alright for him to, to deal with someone in this manner,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department explained.
Smith is currently in the process of being booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.
