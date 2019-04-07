PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police on Monday released a description of the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a family to the hospital Friday night.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said police are looking for a Volkswagen Passat with the Arizona license plate AGB3745. While investigators have identified the car, they not identified the person who was behind the wheel.
Stephanie Oros said she was crossing the street with her three kids near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix when the driver crashed into them.
She said they were walking home from the store.
"It hit me," said Oros. "I fell to the floor. I don't know if I blacked out. I don't know, but when I got up I saw my son running across the street, and he almost got hit by another car trying to get to safety."
Phoenix police said the driver dragged the 2-year-old girl 1,000 feet in her stroller.
"I saw the car starting to take off, and I started running so fast trying to catch him, and he wouldn't stop," said Oros.
At that same moment, her 5-year-old boy ran into traffic while her three-year-old boy was motionless in the street.
"He wasn't responsive," said Oros. "He wasn't moving, and I picked him up because other cars were coming and I was trying to hear if he had a heartbeat or if he was breathing, but I kept running at the same time as him because I still couldn't see my daughter."
Witnesses told officers they were able to stop the driver at the intersection.
Oros said a woman pulled the two-year-old from under the car, but then the driver took off.
"He does not have a heart because he didn't even stop," said Oros.
Her 3-year-old son is still in the hospital after getting out of the ICU Sunday. Oros was released from the hospital along with her 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.
"I can’t see my baby like this," sobbed Oros. "It’s so hard... they had to stitch his ear and wire his mouth. He has stitches inside his mouth. He has road rash all over his feet. His head is like so swollen."
Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. For individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
The family set up this Facebook fundraiser to help pay for hospital bills.
(24) comments
When will people learn to use the freaking crosswalks that are made for them to cross safely, SMDH. [angry]
"It hit me," said Oros. "I fell to the floor."
This street is inside?
Crosswalks, that is what crosswalks are for. Use'm, especially if you have children with you.
She should have had her lazy butt in a crosswalk. Especially when she's crossing the street with her children.
So Dbacks1 where does it say that this family are illegals?
I never said they were. You called someone else a racist for his comment about staying in their own country.
I asked how is it racist to uphold border laws? Every POTUS has tried enforcing the border, and it wasn't "racist" then, but now it is???
TDS ?
They are US citizens. Yes I called someone a racist because they are. I never said it was racist to uphold border laws, you assumed that.
Sounds to me like a bunch of people would actually LIKE to live in a city where you & your family can get run over in the street like dogs (IF you look like an invader, lazy, may have 'too many' children, etc.).
So, what did the kids Dad(s) have to say about this accident? I'm sorry to be such a racist (as some will undoubtedly rush to call me), but it is a valid question. I feel for the little kids and I agree that the hit & run driver was a POS, but this entire situation is a symptom of the same problem - and if we're honest with ourselves - we all know what that problem is.
So Shredder here's what the Dad had to say about it.
https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/valley/mother-father-speak-out-after-hit-and-run-nearly-kills-their-kids/75-b5750476-f245-417a-834d-58e50de69beb
And yes you are a racist.
Myownmind yep u are a POS
Terrible situation, cannot believe the POS kept driving with a freaking child under his vehicle. Hope these folks make a full recovery.
Luckily her other 6 kids stayed at home
"Witnesses told officers they were able to stop the driver at the intersection", and yet they could not get a description of the vehicle or driver?!? Where did all the witnesses go, makes no sense.
Sometimes law enforcement does not release details immediately as they want a better chance of catching the suspect, rather than scaring him off right away. I'm sure they have enough identification to track him down and pick him up .
Yeah, they might have enough information to track her down, catch her, and arrest her. Time will tell. She should have stayed at the scene; she was clearly not at fault being that this 'mother' wasn't in a crosswalk and was crossing in the middle of the street with three young children.
Would not have been hit if you hadn't invaded our country.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
What a racist POS you are.
[angry]
Hopefully they will all recover fully.
Wouldn't be a problem if she hadn't invaded our country.
Yep you're still a racist POS.
I would say he's a realist, not a racist.
Besides, what's racist about upholding border laws?
