PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman on her bike was struck and killed in Phoenix on Sunday night. Phoenix police on Monday identified the victim as 35-year-old Nicole Hicks.
Police determined that the driver of the truck involved failed to stop at the red light and was issued citations following the crash.
According to Phoenix police, Hicks was riding her bike near 32nd Street and Broadway Road when she was hit by a truck pulling a horse trailer around 7 p.m. The truck was traveling south on 32nd Street when it struck Hicks in the crosswalk at Broadway Road.
Hicks was taken to an area hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.