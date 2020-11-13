MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Saturday identified the man who allegedly shot a man at a Mesa trailer park and then was stabbed by the victim’s son.
According to police, Roque Godoy Ayala approached a 57-year-old man and his adult son at the Lazona Mobile Home Park near Main Street and Stapley Drive Friday afternoon. Ayala told the man he was looking for his wife and believed she was in their trailer.
The father and son told Ayala that they do not know his wife and allowed him to search their trailer. The father and son told police that they did not know Ayala either.
According to Ayala’s court documents, the father and son said he pulled a gun on them while inside the trailer. They told police he ejected a live round from the handgun when he racked the slide.
Police say the father pushed Ayala into the bathroom as he tried to get his gun. That’s when Ayala shot the father in the abdomen. As the two continued to grapple for the gun, the victim’s son went to the kitchen to get a knife. He then stabbed Ayala twice in the back and hit him in the head with a shower rod, police say.
Ayala’s version of events is slightly different, according to court documents. “The defendant stated he never pulled out the gun until both victims rushed him in the bathroom,” reads the probable cause statement. “He admitted racking the slide of the gun and firing it two times at [the father].”
Police say that when they searched the trailer, they found the live round the son described right where he said it would be. They also found Ayala’s gun on the sink, the magazine in the bathtub, and a bracelet with Ayala’s name on it.
It’s not clear why Ayala thought his wife was in the trailer.
Ayala is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.