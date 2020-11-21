Story Highlights Lalaina Baldison, 18, was shot and killed

Four more people ranging in age for 17 to 26 were wounded

Fight over cell phone preceded the shooting

Police have seen several illegal warehouse parties in recent weeks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- An 18-year-old girl is dead and four more are in the hospital after a shooting at what appears to have been an illegal warehouse party in west Phoenix.

It happened early Saturday morning near 35th Avenue and Earll Drive, which is north of Thomas Road.

Police say the incident stemmed from an argument over a cell phone.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, police received a call about a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a wounded young woman inside an empty building. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police on Sunday identified her as 18-year-old Lalaina Baldison.

Nobody else was at the scene when police arrived.

"Around the same time, Phoenix started getting calls of people showing up at local hospitals with gunshot wounds," Justus said. "At this time, it looks like we have about four additional people who were shot, likely at this location."

The victims range in age from about 17 to roughly 26 years old, and their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening. Justus said Sunday morning that all four are now in stable condition.

"It appears that these people that entered to have this party did not have permission to do so," Justus said. That means they were trespassing and can be arrested. "We have seen a few of these [parties] lately."

Building vacant for eight months

According to Katia Schvartz, who has worked across the street from the shooting scene for 14 years, the building has been vacant for about eight months.

Schvartz said that while she's shocked by the violence, she's also not entirely surprised that something happened at that building.

“This is an industrial area," she said. "It’s not a good idea to be here after dark – alone, especially."

Police found some clothes at the base of a traffic sign at the crime scene. There also were beer cans on the ground and at least one empty case.

"We just need peace. No more fighting. No more killing," Schvartz said as she fought back tears. "It's just ridiculous."

Not the first time illegal party ended with violence

This is not the first time a party like this has turned violent in recent weeks.

"I'm personally aware of two other parties that have occurred at vacant buildings that have resulted in homicides or shootings," she told Arizona's Family reporter Maria Hechanova.

On Oct. 31, three teens were shot at a similar illegal party. That one was at a vacant warehouse near 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police asking for public's help

Detectives were on the scene for hours as they tried to piece together the events of Saturday morning.

"We do have some witnesses that we are talking to," Justus said, but encouraged anybody who has information about what happened this morning to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).