PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman's body was found near the river bottom in south Phoenix Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an area on Central Avenue just south of the Salt River around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a possible body found. Officers found what they believed to be the body of a dead, unidentified woman.
Detectives could not determine how long the body had been there, but noted there were obvious signs of foul play.
Police are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)