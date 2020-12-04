PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police found a variety of drugs and guns in his vehicle in Phoenix.
The incident started when Phoenix police were investigating drug activity near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers approached the car, the driver fled the area. The officers later located the car in a crash near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road.
The two people in the car ran on foot but were arrested by officers. According to a Facebook post by Phoenix police, they say they found two handguns, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and M30 pills in the car.
One of the occupants in the car was a woman who was later released. Police identified the other occupant as 34-year-old Antonio Marquez-Carras.
Marquez-Carras was booked for weapon possession, unlawful flight from law enforcement, failure to stay at the scene of an accident, narcotic drug-possession for sale, possession/use of weapon in drug offense and dangerous drug transport/sell.