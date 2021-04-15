MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating after a man and a toddler were found dead inside a home in Mesa on Wednesday night.
According to Mesa police, officers responded to a house near Brown and Ellsworth roads just before 8 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying she was injured and needed help.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a serious eye injury. When officers went inside the home, they found the bodies of a man, a child, and two dogs.
Police do not believe there are any wanted suspects at this time. The names of the victims have not been released.
