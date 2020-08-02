Police find suspect in connection to armed robbery call in Phoenix canal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery call in Phoenix Sunday evening. The suspect was taken into custody around 5 p.m. in the area of Osborn Road, underneath the State Route 51 Bridge.
When driving around the area, an Arizona Family photographer stumbled upon the scene, where he saw several officers with rifles drawn and aimed at something under the bridge or along the canal. Our photographer captured the suspect frolicking in the canal water and reportedly making threats.
Arizona's Family reached out to the Phoenix Police Department about the incident, and Sgt. Maggie Cox said the initial call was a reported armed robbery and the scene was active.
Eventually, officers made contact with the suspect and arrested the man after getting him out of the canal. The scene is no longer active.
More information surrounding the investigation will be provided as it becomes available.
