SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person has been found dead and another has been rushed to the hospital after police responded to a home in Scottsdale for a welfare check Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers arrived at a home near 68th Street and Indian School Road and found one person dead. Another person at the home was in need of medical attention and was sent to a local hospital.
Police did not reveal the names or genders of the persons involved. No additional information was available. The investigation is ongoing.
