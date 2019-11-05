PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested on trespassing charges at a home in Phoenix.
On Oct. 29, Phoenix police say 25-year-old Alberto Vasquez Garcia was found naked inside of a house near 7th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Police say the homeowner was not at home at the time of the incident. The woman told officers that she began receiving information from her co-workers that "someone was sending information from her personal computer."
The woman was able to log into her account remotely and saw that the messages that had been sent had indeed come from her home computer.
That's when the homeowner and a friend went to the house. When they arrived at the home, the homeowner noticed a blanket was covering a window to the alley.
The victim told officers that the blanket was not there prior to the incident.
Officers then arrived at the home, and the victim gave them her key. When officers went inside, they say they found Vasquez Garcia naked while wearing some novelty handcuffs in the kitchen.
Police also noticed Vasquez Garcia threw some of the victim's belongings, including her undergarments, around the home.
Officers believe the suspect entered the house through a window next to the front door, since the screen was pushed open.
Vasquez Garcia was later arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He was charged with a count of criminal trespassing.