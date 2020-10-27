TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found the mother of a boy found walking around alone in Tempe early Tuesday morning.
Police say the boy was found near Apache Boulevard and Price Road at around 5:50 a.m.
In a press release, Tempe police say the boy is about four to five years old and was found by people in the area. Police also say he was found walking around naked and is non-verbal.
Police announced around 8:30 a.m. that the mom and son have been reunited.
Do you know this child? He was found wandering the area of 2100 E Apache BLVD and is non-verbal. Please contact @TempePolice if you know his identity or the responsible party for him. pic.twitter.com/rGikcdGlcV— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) October 27, 2020