TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found the mother of a boy found walking around alone in Tempe early Tuesday morning.

Police say the boy was found near Apache Boulevard and Price Road at around 5:50 a.m.

In a press release, Tempe police say the boy is about four to five years old and was found by people in the area. Police also say he was found walking around naked and is non-verbal.

Police announced around 8:30 a.m. that the mom and son have been reunited.  

 

