PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a somber ending in the search for missing woman Julie Concialdi. Phoenix police said they believe they found her body Thursday afternoon in the area of 56th Street and Deer Valley Road. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Officer will confirm her identity and the cause of death.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department wouldn't go into details about how they found the body other than detectives used "investigative techniques." She added the body was buried. Fortune was the spot where the body was found was "next to some residential buildings but is in an open desert."

Blood found at home of missing Phoenix woman, husband arrested Police arrested Joseph Concialdi, 57, on Tuesday evening after finding blood belonging to Julie Concialdi, 59, in the couple’s Scottsdale home.

The 59-year-old woman was last seen at her home near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 and her family reported her missing two days later.

Her husband, 57-year-old Joseph Concialdi, was arrested on Sept. 15 after investigators say they found blood belonging to Julie in the couple's Phoenix home. They also say he tried to clean up the scene. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Court documents say Joseph Concialdi claimed he got into a fight with Julie over vacation plans, left the home and then went camping by himself in Payson. But police believe Julie was already dead by then after finding out the last time someone besides her husband saw her was on Sept. 2 at a doctor's appointment. Investigators also say Joseph Concialdi wasn't in Payson at all and was actually with a woman he'd been having an affair with since March.

After she went missing, Julie's truck was found abandoned and burned in the area of 20th Avenue and Monona Drive, which is south of Rose Garden Lane. That's about 9 miles south of her home, which is near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road. Police say the truck was set on fire.