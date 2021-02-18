SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a baby, were found dead in an apartment in Sierra Vista on Wednesday.
According to Sierra Vista police, officers responded to the Port Royale Apartments near Colombo Avenue and Campus Drive around noon for a call about suspicious circumstances. Officers arrived and found three bodies inside an apartment, each with a single gunshot wound.
Police identified the three victims as 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre, 30-year-old Raquel De La Torre, and a 5-month-old unidentified infant.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there are currently no suspects in this case.