PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix PD say they recovered 11 pounds of meth, 53,000 M30 fentanyl pills, and $11,758 during an investigation Monday.

Police say while robbery detectives were investigating a home invasion at a house near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's when officers recovered the pills, the money and the mustard-covered meth.

No other details were released and no information regarding arrests has been made available yet.

 

