PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix PD say they recovered 11 pounds of meth, 53,000 M30 fentanyl pills, and $11,758 during an investigation Monday.
Police say while robbery detectives were investigating a home invasion at a house near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's when officers recovered the pills, the money and the mustard-covered meth.
No other details were released and no information regarding arrests has been made available yet.
Mustard and a hot dog, not mustard and meth. Our robbery detectives were investigating a home invasion in the area of 35th Ave./Indian School Rd. on 03/29 when they located 53,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 11 lbs. of meth, and $11,758. pic.twitter.com/jsmn4ryWxq— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 30, 2021