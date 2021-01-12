PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday's virtual memorial for Phoenix icon and civil rights leader, Calvin C. Goode, was disrupted by hackers spewing racist comments.

The memorial was held via Zoom at 10 a.m. and streamed on the City of Phoenix's Facebook page because of COVID-19 concerns. Different members of the church and the City spoke about Goode's contributions to Phoenix and his service on the City's council.

While Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego delivered her speech about Goode, a hacker's voice was suddenly heard talking over her saying vulgar and racist comments including the N-word. The racist comments by the male voice continued as well as other voices saying indistinguishable things for about 30 seconds before the virtual ceremony ended.

Gallego tweeted about the hack, saying she condemns the racist words and that Phoenix police and the FBI are coordinating to investigate the attack.

I condemn the racists who disrupted Vice Mayor Goode’s funeral services. This is horrific and does not represent the values & commitment of our community. I am determined to continue Vice Mayor Goode’s fight. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) January 12, 2021

Arizona's Family has reached out to the City of Phoenix for more information.

Calvin Goode died on Dec. 23 at the age of 93. He served on the Phoenix City Council for 22 years and was known for his civil rights work. He was the second Black person ever elected to the City's council and also served as Vice Mayor. In 1994, Phoenix renamed a municipal building located at 251 West Washington Street in downtown Phoenix to honor Goode for his decades-long connection to the community.