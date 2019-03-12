PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 29-year-old father is in custody after allegedly shooting at a cactus with his child in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of 27th Street and Squaw Peak Drive in Piestewa Peak Park, just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Officers determined three men were in the area shooting a handgun at a cactus.
One of the suspects, Forte Nicholas, had his 1-year-old child with him in his vehicle. During the investigation, officers found a handgun in the child’s seat carrier, underneath the boy.
Officers detained Nicholas and the other two suspects, 38-year-old Kyonnie Hodge, and 23-year-old Aaron Bradford. They were arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on various charges.
What in the world is wrong with people?
What were the various charges??
Shallow end of the gene pool ...
Dipshots.
Did the 1 y.o. write this article and title?
