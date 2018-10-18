PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a double shooting late Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Police say the man and woman were shot outside the Alta Vista Village Apartments near 39th Avenue and Hazelwood Street sometime around 10:30 p.m.
They say someone tried to drive the victims to a hospital but stopped at Camelback Road where first responders found them and took them to the hospital.
The man died at the hospital and the woman is still recovering. Her condition is currently unknown.
Officers had two people in handcuffs, however, police say they are currently just "people of interest."
There is no suspect(s) description at this time.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.