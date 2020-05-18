PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have detained one person who might have information about or involvement in a fire that sparked on South Mountain Monday night.
Phoenix Fire Department said they originally received a call about small brush fires on South Mountain. When their crews arrived at the mountain to find the fire, officers from the Phoenix Police Department discovered someone there.
The person police spotted was detained. Firefighters remained on the mountain to extinguish the last of the small hot spots. The fire department had a chopper flying above the mountain, looking for hot spots and smoke.
The fire is under investigation.
"Detectives contacted a subject who is believed to be related to this incident," Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday morning. "The investigation, including what lead up to the starting of the fire, is ongoing. No arrested have been made at this time."