PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says the social media threat that was directed towards Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee Monday morning "came from an individual located out of the country."
Dr. Christine Barela sent a note to Desert Vista families shortly before 1 p.m.
"The Instagram account and the threatening post was (sic) not created by a Desert Vista student," she wrote.
"However, several Desert Vista students were integral in assisting law enforcement with the investigation and we appreciate their assistance."
"It has been determined that this morning's social media threat was not an original photo," according to an email update that went out about 30 minutes before Barela's note. "The image of the gun in the post was copied and pasted into Instagram and actually came from the website of a gun shop."
Officials with the Tempe Union High School District sent an email out to parents Monday morning, telling them they were made aware of the threat.
"At this time, we ask that you not come to the school to take your child out of class. We understand that this can be scary for parents but know that the safety of your child is our top priority," school officials said in a statement.
The school is operating normally although there were police officers on campus.
"Incidents of this nature are scary," Barela said in her email to parents. "I want to assure you that communicating with our families is a priority and second only to keeping your kids safe."
While this kind of threat seems to be happening more and more, such incidents are never ignored.
"We will always operate on the assumption that it is a legitimate threat until it is determined otherwise and act accordingly," Barela said.
To that end, the Phoenix Police Department has some specific advice to people should they spot something suspicious "report and don't repost."
"Displaying and reposting any threatening image is counter-intuitive to the investigation and will usually resurface at a later time; thus reigniting concerns," said Phoenix police spokesman Vincent Lewis.
[RELATED: TUHSD warns people not to re-post school threats on social media]
"Online posts such as these rely on your attention and reporting to continue their objective," Lewis added.
Desert Vista High School is located near the area of 32nd Street and Pecos Road.
