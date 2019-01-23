MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department confirmed on Wednesday the body found during a "suspicious death" investigation was that of missing woman Valarie Fairchild.

Fairchild had been missing since Jan. 14 but her body was discovered at a mobile home near Sossaman Road and Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had originally said her death was "suspicious." Police said on Wednesday officers now believe Fairchild shot herself.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Mesa police investigating suspicious death at home of missing woman]

Detectives said they visited the home several times during the investigation but the body was found in "a very obscure location."

There are many resources for those who need help.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 

Arizona Suicide Prevention Coalition: (480) 784-1500 

Arizona Suicide Hotlines 

Arizona Suicide Prevention Resource Center 

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Arizona Chapter 

You are Not Alone Network

 

Bob Regan
Apparently, the detectives who checked the home were olfactory challenged.

