PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police converged on the parking garage at Phoenix Children's Hospital Friday to look for a suspect in an unrelated armed robbery.
The incident reportedly began around 1 p.m. Friday outside the hospital, which is located near 16th Street and Thomas Road.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said their officers set up a perimeter after following the suspect into the parking garage.
Thompson confirmed at 2 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody by the Special Assignments Unit "without incident."
Thompson said there was no threat to the hospital, but it was locked down for precautionary reasons and is now open again.
While there were some reports of an active shooter at the hospital, that was never the case, Thompson said.
.@phoenixpolice swat at PCH looking for someone! May be hiding in the parking garage. Looks like they are searching and clearing cars in the garage. @azfamily @LaurenReimerTV @PhxChildrens pic.twitter.com/ppI9EcvUv7— James Apalategui (@PhxPhotogJames) January 18, 2019
