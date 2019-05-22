PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have busted an alleged stolen car ring that's believed to be behind the theft of more than two dozen rental cars.
Police have arrested Dwayne Edward Cantley, Rick White, and White's girlfriend, Tyshawnee Tykeyah-Travell Collins, in the case.
Police say the suspects worked at Hertz and Enterprise rental car businesses at Sky Harbor Airport.
According to the police report, the suspects would allow rental cars (allegedly driven by another of the suspects) through the exit booths and off the lots without scanning them.
Police say 21 of the 26 cars that were reported stolen were driven across the Mexican border in Nogales within days of being taken.