FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Police Department believes the recent snowstorm is to blame for two deaths on Tuesday.
Around 11 a.m., officers say received reports of a man unconscious and not breathing in the University Plaza Shopping Center. When they got there, they confirmed he was dead. Police say his name is 61-year-old Timothy M. Begay. About an hour later, someone called 911 and said a man in the bathroom at Bushmaster Park wasn't moving. Officers and medical crews arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died. He was identified as 39-year-old Ferris C. Poleahla. Police said both men were found in inconspicuous areas and the deaths aren't suspicious. Police added that severe cold temperatures are believed to be contributing factors.
The Flagstaff Police Department said it's partnering with community social service providers to patrol areas to make sure homeless people get to shelter and are looked at for medical care. People can call the department at (928) 774-1414 if they see someone who may be cold and need help.
Other services include:
- Flagstaff Shelter Services (928) 225-2533
- Catholic Social Services (928) 774-9125
- Community Services (928) 679-7425
- Sunshine Rescue Mission (928) 774-3512
- Native Americans for Community Action (928) 773-1245